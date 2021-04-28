Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 7,180 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,180 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DXC opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.54. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $32.45.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. Research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

