Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 889,525 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 85.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 889,525 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NI opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $27.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average is $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NI. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

