Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 9,720 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,720 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 60,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,279,001.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,620.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,303.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPH opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $24.22.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

