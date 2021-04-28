Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 9,885 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,885 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349,119 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Nielsen by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,927,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,224 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Nielsen by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,581,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,841,000 after purchasing an additional 583,641 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nielsen by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,814,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,463 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nielsen by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,705,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares during the period.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.78 and a beta of 1.39. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.79.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

A number of research firms have commented on NLSN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

