Retirement Systems of Alabama Takes $3.31 Million Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 139,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.06% of Amkor Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 21.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amkor Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average is $18.18.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,574.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 8,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $198,691.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,399.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,832 shares of company stock worth $6,359,979 in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

