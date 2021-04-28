Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,716 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,940 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 331,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 91,690 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 51,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 811,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,530,000 after purchasing an additional 22,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the first quarter valued at $298,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PBCT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

In other People’s United Financial news, Director Jerry Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $126,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,848.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.