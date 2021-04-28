Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,261 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Discovery by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Discovery by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Discovery by 74.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in Discovery by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 21,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Discovery by 76.7% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery stock opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average is $32.60. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.