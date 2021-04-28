Reve Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSSP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Reve Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSSP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 341,600 shares, a growth of 472.2% from the March 31st total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,745,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BSSP stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Reve Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

Reve Technologies Company Profile

Reve Technologies, Inc, a drug development company, provides advanced therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It offers irreversible pepsin fraction (IPF), a therapeutic platform technology that is used to facilitate a range of applications. The company's solution is also used for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, such as cirrhosis and Hepatitis C.

