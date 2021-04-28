Reviewing BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) & Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) and BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nestlé and BellRing Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nestlé 1 4 10 0 2.60 BellRing Brands 0 1 10 0 2.91

BellRing Brands has a consensus target price of $28.75, suggesting a potential upside of 11.22%. Given BellRing Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BellRing Brands is more favorable than Nestlé.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of Nestlé shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of BellRing Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of BellRing Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Nestlé has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BellRing Brands has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nestlé and BellRing Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nestlé $93.17 billion 3.68 $12.69 billion $4.44 26.80 BellRing Brands $988.30 million 1.03 $23.50 million $0.61 42.38

Nestlé has higher revenue and earnings than BellRing Brands. Nestlé is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BellRing Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nestlé and BellRing Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nestlé N/A N/A N/A BellRing Brands 2.38% -1.13% 3.53%

Summary

BellRing Brands beats Nestlé on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands. The company also provides coffee products under the NescafÃ© original, Nespresso, NescafÃ© Dolce Gusto, NescafÃ©, NescafÃ© Original 3 in 1, Coffee-Mate, NescafÃ© Gold, and NescafÃ© Cappuccino brands; culinary, chilled, and frozen foods under the Maggi, Hot Pockets, Stouffer's, Thomy, Jacks, TombStone, Buitoni, DiGiorno, and Lean Cuisine brands; dairy products under the Carnation, Nido, Coffee-Mate, and La LaitiÃ¨re brands; and drinks under the Nesquik, Nestea, and Milo brands. In addition, it offers food service products under the Milo, NescafÃ©, Maggi, Chef, Nestea, Stouffer's, Chef-Mate, Sjora, Minor's, and Lean Cuisine brand names; healthcare nutrition products under the Boost, Peptamen, Resource, and Nutren Junior brands; ice cream products under the Dreyer's, MÃ¶venpick, HÃ¤agen-Dazs, NestlÃ© Ice Cream, and ExtrÃªme brands; and pet care products under the Purina, ONE, Alpo, Felix, Pro Plan, Cat Chow, Fancy Feast, Chef Michael's, Bakers, Friskies, Dog Chow, Beneful, and Gourmet brands. Further, it provides coffee creamers under the Starbucks brand. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands. It sells its products through a network of channels, including club, food, drug, mass, convenience, specialty, and eCommerce; and through a broker network for customers in the convenience, grocery, and mass channels, and through distributors for the specialty channel. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri. BellRing Brands, Inc. is a subsidiary of Post Holdings, Inc.

