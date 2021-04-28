Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Short Interest Up 4,800.0% in April

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 4,800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

RXLSF opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. Rexel has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.97.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products for professional customers in Europe, the United States, Canada, China, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

