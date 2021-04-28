Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) General Counsel David E. Lanzer Sells 2,810 Shares

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $155,505.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE REXR traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.06. The company had a trading volume of 375,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,225. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $35.68 and a one year high of $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.93, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

