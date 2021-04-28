Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.410-1.440 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

REXR opened at $55.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 95.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.52. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $35.68 and a fifty-two week high of $57.23.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several research firms recently commented on REXR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

