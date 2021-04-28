Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%.

RXN traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.79. 8,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,008. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.82. Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $51.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rexnord’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

RXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rexnord from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research started coverage on Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

