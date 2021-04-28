Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.41 million. On average, analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.89. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

Several research firms have weighed in on REYN. Citigroup lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

