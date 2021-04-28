Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Has $17.48 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2,304.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 154,354 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 6.8% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $17,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after buying an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,684,000 after purchasing an additional 126,693 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,125,000 after purchasing an additional 971,586 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,870,000 after acquiring an additional 471,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,811,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,279,000 after acquiring an additional 937,668 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $111.59 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.23.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

