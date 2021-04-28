RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the energy company on Sunday, August 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

RGC Resources has increased its dividend payment by 20.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. RGC Resources has a payout ratio of 66.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RGC Resources to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

RGCO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,402. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64. RGC Resources has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The stock has a market cap of $178.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. RGC Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that RGC Resources will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

