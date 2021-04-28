RH (NYSE:RH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

RH (NYSE:RH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

RH has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup began coverage on RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.67.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $712.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. RH has a twelve month low of $129.11 and a twelve month high of $722.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $570.40 and its 200-day moving average is $478.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $923,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the third quarter worth approximately $574,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in RH by 2,612.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,908,000 after buying an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

