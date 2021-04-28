RH (NYSE:RH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

RH (NYSE:RH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
RH has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup began coverage on RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.67.
Shares of NYSE RH opened at $712.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. RH has a twelve month low of $129.11 and a twelve month high of $722.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $570.40 and its 200-day moving average is $478.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $923,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the third quarter worth approximately $574,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in RH by 2,612.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,908,000 after buying an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000.
About RH
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
