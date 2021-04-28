Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RYTM. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

RYTM opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.57. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average of $26.68.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David P. Meeker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $201,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 111,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,626.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,342,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,102,000 after buying an additional 767,800 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,617,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,821,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,740,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,419,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,491,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,542,000 after purchasing an additional 105,395 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

