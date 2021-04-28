Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.490-0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $925 million-$945 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $930.45 million.Ribbon Communications also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.090-0.110 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN remained flat at $$8.14 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 476,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,636. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.17. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.09.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $244.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.82 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

RBBN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $66,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,972.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

