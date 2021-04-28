Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.090-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.92 million.Ribbon Communications also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.490-0.540 EPS.

NASDAQ RBBN remained flat at $$8.14 on Wednesday. 476,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,636. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.09. Ribbon Communications has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $244.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.82 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBBN shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $66,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,972.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

