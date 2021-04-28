Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

RPI.UN stock traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$68.40. 4,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$43.79 and a twelve month high of C$86.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$71.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$72.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$768.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32.

In other Richards Packaging Income Fund news, insider Richards Packaging Income Fund acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$68.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$170,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at C$170,000.

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

