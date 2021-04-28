RigoBlock Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (GRG)

RigoBlock (CURRENCY:GRG) traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One RigoBlock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00000990 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, RigoBlock has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. RigoBlock has a total market capitalization of $732,211.85 and $3,867.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00061486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.20 or 0.00276192 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.08 or 0.01034046 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00026750 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $390.95 or 0.00714130 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,794.06 or 1.00090561 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

RigoBlock Profile

RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,889 coins. RigoBlock’s official message board is medium.com/rigoblock . The official website for RigoBlock is rigoblock.com . The Reddit community for RigoBlock is https://reddit.com/r/rigoblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RigoBlock’s official Twitter account is @RigoBlock and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling RigoBlock

