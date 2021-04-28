Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Position Raised by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 93.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,315 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 15,169 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,684 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RIO opened at $86.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $108.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.34. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $92.85.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.63%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

