Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Short Interest Update

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 64.8% from the March 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.5 days.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $91.90 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.69.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

