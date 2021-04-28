Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 65.6% from the March 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

RYES opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. Rise Gold has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $0.83.

Get Rise Gold alerts:

About Rise Gold

Rise Gold Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California. The company was formerly known as Rise Resources Inc and changed its name to Rise Gold Corp.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Rise Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rise Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.