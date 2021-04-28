Rise Market Cap Achieves $1.82 Million (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 28th. In the last seven days, Rise has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. One Rise coin can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Rise has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $28,833.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rise Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 176,885,383 coins. Rise’s official website is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

