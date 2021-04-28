Rise Price Tops $0.0103 on Major Exchanges (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 28th. Rise has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $30,446.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rise alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010836 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005863 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00051149 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00049060 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 176,923,763 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.