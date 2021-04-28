Riverbridge Partners LLC Buys 1,721 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,497 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.4% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $119,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,400.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,947.54.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,417.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,201.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,197.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,256.38 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

