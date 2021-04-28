RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Up 506.7% in April

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 506.7% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE RMI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.43. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,997. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.42. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0917 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 23,359 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 131.2% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period.

