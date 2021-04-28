RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Up 506.7% in April

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 506.7% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of NYSE RMI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.43. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,997. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.42. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $23.00.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0917 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
