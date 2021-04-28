RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Insider Rivernorth Capital Management, Sells 5,000 Shares

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $87,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,894.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rivernorth Capital Management, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 7,114 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $126,415.78.

On Monday, April 5th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $70,400.00.

On Sunday, March 21st, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 6,279 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $109,003.44.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $88,400.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,510 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $97,637.20.

On Friday, March 12th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $88,000.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 8,500 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $144,670.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 9,459 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $160,897.59.

RIV stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.35. 81,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,706. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.27. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $17.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

