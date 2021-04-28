Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Short Interest Up 4,140.0% in April

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 4,140.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Riverside Resources stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Riverside Resources has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20.

Riverside Resources Company Profile

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Oakes, High Lake Greenstone Belt, Longrose, Pichette, and Kenora projects located in Canada; and the La Silla, Sandy, Tajitos, and Ariel projects located in Mexico.

