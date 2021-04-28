Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Short Interest Up 4,140.0% in April

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 4,140.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Riverside Resources stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Riverside Resources has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20.
Riverside Resources Company Profile
