Riverstone Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 2.8% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.61. 277,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,354,846. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

