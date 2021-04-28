Riverstone Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies makes up approximately 4.3% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.51 and a 200 day moving average of $131.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

