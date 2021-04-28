RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. On average, analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $17.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.97%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RLJ. Truist upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Compass Point upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

