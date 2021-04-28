Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 11,239 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.13% of Analog Devices worth $73,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $255,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 3.7% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 42,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,396 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,038. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $159.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.09 and a 52-week high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

