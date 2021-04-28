Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 151,224 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 755,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,224 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.46% of Nasdaq worth $111,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $2,746,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,696,498. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.03.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $160.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.91 and a 200-day moving average of $137.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.38 and a 12-month high of $163.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.