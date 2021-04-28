Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,175,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,724 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.4% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.17% of The Procter & Gamble worth $565,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 57,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 7.7% during the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 108,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 22.4% during the first quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 41,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PG opened at $131.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.26 and a 200 day moving average of $135.13. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

