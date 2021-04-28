Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,059 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.34% of McKesson worth $105,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $189.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.03 and a 200 day moving average of $177.97. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $125.65 and a 12-month high of $198.43.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.31.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

