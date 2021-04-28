Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 837,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,585 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.14% of The Progressive worth $80,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in The Progressive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 179,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 18.1% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 182,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,435,000 after purchasing an additional 51,448 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in The Progressive by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its position in The Progressive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 81,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $99.91 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $71.25 and a 1-year high of $102.05. The stock has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,589 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

