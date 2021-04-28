Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 492,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,233 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $69,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $762,213,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,674,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,891 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,075,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,119,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $724,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,962,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.04.

FIS stock opened at $152.81 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.17 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.07 and its 200 day moving average is $140.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $95.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -848.94, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $11,101,287.99. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

