Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 113,112 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 513,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,112 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.45% of Qorvo worth $93,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,209 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,801,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 629,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,631,000 after buying an additional 358,447 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,199,000 after buying an additional 265,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,387,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,677,000 after buying an additional 136,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upgraded Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $198.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.48. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.75 and a 1 year high of $201.50.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

