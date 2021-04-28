Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 525,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,831 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.13% of Eaton worth $72,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $203,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 47,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 31,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 16.9% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $144.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.23 and a 200-day moving average of $124.05. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $145.01. The company has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.94.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

