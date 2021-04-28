Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,278,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,178 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.18% of Johnson Controls International worth $76,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $295,934,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 442.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,182,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,597 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,184,000 after buying an additional 1,472,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $51,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

Shares of JCI opened at $63.40 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $63.80. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.59, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.42.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.