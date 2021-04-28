Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,299,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 626,342 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 1.05% of The Western Union worth $106,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 10,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Also, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $402,776.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,613.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,531 in the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 54.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WU shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.97.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

