Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 275,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 48,910 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.18% of Biogen worth $77,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,152,000 after purchasing an additional 316,017 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 258,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,174,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,874,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,422,000 after buying an additional 117,207 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $267.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.58. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $363.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.57.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

