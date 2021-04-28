Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,775 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.33% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $80,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,653,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,919,554,000 after buying an additional 754,969 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,558,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,302,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,263,000 after buying an additional 1,522,390 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,951,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,978,000 after buying an additional 653,400 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $1,314,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,908 shares of company stock worth $1,588,463 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.86.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $96.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.42. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $98.48.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

