Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,714,726 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,825 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.2% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of Facebook worth $505,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $20,402,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,569,661 shares of company stock worth $445,089,071 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.30.

Facebook stock opened at $303.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.56 and a fifty-two week high of $315.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $293.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.12.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

