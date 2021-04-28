Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 3,655.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,687,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,642,825 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 1.07% of Sensata Technologies worth $97,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

NYSE ST opened at $58.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

