Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $106.21 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 79,658 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.27% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $106,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $178.88 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $183.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.15. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TROW. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.50.

In other news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

