Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $107.62 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 807,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,265 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.09% of International Business Machines worth $107,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 12.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $246,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $530,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

NYSE IBM opened at $142.01 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $144.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.